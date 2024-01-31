Plains GP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 35,141 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,700% compared to the typical volume of 1,952 call options.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Plains GP by 63.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

