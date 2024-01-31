Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $997.7 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 1.6 %

PNR stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,102. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

