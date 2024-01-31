Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after buying an additional 1,685,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

