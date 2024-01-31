Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Trading Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 21,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 59,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Specifically, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

