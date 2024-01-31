Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $7.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,788 shares of company stock worth $835,283. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.