Patron Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,830,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.

Shares of BP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

