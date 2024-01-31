Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

