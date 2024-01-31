PARK CIRCLE Co Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

V traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.08. 877,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,846. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.38.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

