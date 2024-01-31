Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $19.19

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 19.19, but opened at 22.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at 22.80, with a volume of 212,709 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARAA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

