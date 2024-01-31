ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

