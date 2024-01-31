Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $395.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.