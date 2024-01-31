Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 230,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80,194 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

