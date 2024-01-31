NXM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016484 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.73 or 1.00052852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011130 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00192264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.