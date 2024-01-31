Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $382,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUS stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $923.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

