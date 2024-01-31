NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13. 553,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,467,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NovoCure by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

