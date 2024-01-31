Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Novartis by 7.8% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

