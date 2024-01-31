Northwest Pipe to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Pipe in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.5 %

NWPX opened at $31.27 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.92 million.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

