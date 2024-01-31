NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.9 %

NEU opened at $565.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.29 and its 200 day moving average is $495.48. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $334.36 and a fifty-two week high of $599.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

