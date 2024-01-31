New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $159,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.