New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of KLA worth $100,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $595.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.69. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

