New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,161 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,161 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of AON worth $118,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.