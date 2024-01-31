New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,531 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,531 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Moody’s worth $84,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $396.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $397.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.