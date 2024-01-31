New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,017 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $88,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,419.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,056.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,421.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,541 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

