New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Illinois Tool Works worth $115,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $266.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

