New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $81.50 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,613 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $81,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,175,000 after buying an additional 294,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

