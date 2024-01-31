New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $142.86 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 334,560 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $142,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock valued at $374,537,767. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

