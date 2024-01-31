Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,336.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00123816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00037047 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

