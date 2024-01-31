Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.50 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Further Reading

