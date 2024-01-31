Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

