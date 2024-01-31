Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Stories
