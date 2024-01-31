Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.44. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 396,749 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NTCO
Natura &Co Price Performance
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 61.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after buying an additional 1,185,186 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter worth $128,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 110.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,090,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 571,302 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natura &Co
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.