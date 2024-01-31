Nano Achieves Market Cap of $152.02 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Nano has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $152.02 million and $2.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00157258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.00548188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00380642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00162050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

