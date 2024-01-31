MXC (MXC) Price Tops $0.0087

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, MXC has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $46.40 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of MXC is 0.00876106 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,581,902.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

