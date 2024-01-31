MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,080,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,596 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

