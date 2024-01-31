MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

