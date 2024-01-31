MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $160.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

