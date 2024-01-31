MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $540.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

