MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.