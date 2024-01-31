MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

