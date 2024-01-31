MV Capital Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

