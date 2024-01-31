MV Capital Management Inc. Has $100,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

