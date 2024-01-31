MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,489 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

