M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Gap Down to $143.73

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.73, but opened at $137.54. M&T Bank shares last traded at $138.71, with a volume of 256,113 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,122 shares of company stock worth $10,428,748. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

