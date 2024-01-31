MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $700.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $602.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

