MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $638.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $588.00 to $638.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

Get MSCI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $609.66. 229,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,782. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $543.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.69. MSCI has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.