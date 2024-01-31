Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.38

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.38 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 285359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.

A number of analysts have commented on COOP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

