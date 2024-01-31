Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Mplx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,878,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

