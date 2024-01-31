Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. Mplx has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

