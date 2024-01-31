Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 43,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 102,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

