Motco Sells 8,034 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Motco lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 0.7% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 368,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE APO traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 447,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

