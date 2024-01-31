Motco Sells 491 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Motco cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.25. 369,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,506. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $229.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

